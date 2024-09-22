Cerca nel sito
 
Brunei: Health Minister Encourages Youth During Future Leaders Academy Programme

22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 September 2024_ Brunei’s Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar has highlighted the importance of commitment and initiative during the Future Leaders Academy (FLY) programme at Universiti Brunei Darussalam. Around 150 students attended the event, where the minister shared his leadership experience, including his years as an intern in Scotland. He also highlighted the need for young people to develop critical thinking skills and address fake news with transparency, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister credited open communication as the key to success in the fight against the virus and outlined the role of the Ministry of Health in achieving Brunei Vision 2035’s goal of a high-quality healthcare system. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The FLY programme aims to develop the country’s future leaders, preparing young people for challenges and opportunities in their career journey.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza