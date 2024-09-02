Brunei: Health Roadshow to Raise Awareness

01 September 2024_ A roadshow dedicated to raising awareness on public health issues, organised by the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, took place in Brunei. The event, held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien in the capital, was attended by third-year students of the institute, who discussed topics such as Down syndrome and healthy sugar intake. This initiative aims to provide accurate information and promote awareness on health issues among citizens. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien is a popular public park in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, often used for community events and celebrations.