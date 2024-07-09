Brunei: 'Holistic FloodTech' project wins award for urban and rural resilience

8 July 2024_ Flood-related challenges in urban and rural areas of Brunei were addressed in the project 'Empowering Rural and Urban Resilience: Holistic FloodTech'. The project won in the Research and Development category at the recent BICTA Awards. It involves the implementation of a system for monitoring water quality and river levels during floods, with a necessary warning system. Currently, monitoring devices are installed in six locations in Tutong District and will be expanded to other areas. rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn reports it. This measure not only reduces the incidence and impact of flooding, but also improves water quality through early detection to avoid water disruptions.