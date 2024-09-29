Brunei: Hong Kong, Brunei Strengthen Legal Cooperation

September 28, 2024_ Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, recently visited the Council of the Brunei Darussalam Law Society during his first working trip to the country. The visit follows the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Supreme Court of Brunei and the Department of Justice of Hong Kong in May 2023 to promote cooperation in dispute resolution. During the meeting with the President of the Brunei Darussalam Law Society, Nur Azizah binti Dato Seri Paduka Haji Ahmad, ways to strengthen cooperation between the legal communities of Brunei and Hong Kong were discussed. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. Lam's visit is seen as an important step in further consolidating relations between the two regions, with a focus on legal cooperation.