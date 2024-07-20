Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
Brunei: Honors awarded to 11 citizens for the Sultan's 78th birthday

19 July 2024_ Eleven citizens of Brunei received honors from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the occasion of his 78th birthday. The ceremony took...

Brunei: Honors awarded to 11 citizens for the Sultan's 78th birthday
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ Eleven citizens of Brunei received honors from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the occasion of his 78th birthday. The ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, with the awardees expressing gratitude and commitment to the Sultan and the country. Among the awardees, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohamad Azmi bin Haji Hanifah, and the Attorney General, Datin Seri Paduka Hajah Nor Hashimah binti Haji Mohammed Taib, highlighted the importance of recognition for their work. The Rector of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, also received an honor for his 28 years of service. Mediapermata.com.bn reports it. The honors are seen as an incentive to continue contributing to Brunei's progress towards Vision 2035.

