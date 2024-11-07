Brunei: Hope Network for Youth Competitiveness Launched

04 November 2024_ The ‘Hope Network’, a global network for youth competitiveness, was recently launched in Manama, Bahrain, under the direction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Bahrain. Brunei’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Nazmi bin Haji Awang Mohamad, attended the event along with representatives from various countries, including Algeria, Turkey and Italy. The ‘Hope Network’ aims to provide services to countries that recognize the importance of promoting hope and the role of young people in national and global development. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The initiative is part of Brunei’s efforts to strengthen youth cooperation internationally, in line with its National Youth Strategy 2020-2035.