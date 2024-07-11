Brunei: ICT contributes significantly to 2023 GDP

10 July 2024_ The information and communications technology (ICT) sector contributed BND484.8 million to Brunei's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Information Communications, Ir Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, this represents an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. Brunei achieved a score of 95.1 in the United Nations ICT Development Index 2024, improving from 94.8 last year. The improvement is attributed to access to the Internet and 4G/5G mobile network services for more than 90% of the population. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Brunei also climbed five places in the Global Innovation Index 2023, moving from 92nd to 87th place out of 132 economies.