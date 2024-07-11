Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: ICT contributes significantly to 2023 GDP

10 July 2024_ The information and communications technology (ICT) sector contributed BND484.8 million to Brunei's gross domestic product (GDP) in...

Brunei: ICT contributes significantly to 2023 GDP
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ The information and communications technology (ICT) sector contributed BND484.8 million to Brunei's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Information Communications, Ir Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, this represents an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. Brunei achieved a score of 95.1 in the United Nations ICT Development Index 2024, improving from 94.8 last year. The improvement is attributed to access to the Internet and 4G/5G mobile network services for more than 90% of the population. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Brunei also climbed five places in the Global Innovation Index 2023, moving from 92nd to 87th place out of 132 economies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
to the Internet Bandar Seri Begawan Brunei's gross domestic product million to Brunei's gross domestic product
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza