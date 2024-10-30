Brunei: ILO Convention 187 on Safety at Work ratified

October 29, 2024_ Brunei has ratified the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 187, a step that supports the Wawasan 2035 goals, focusing on occupational safety and health. Haji Muhsin bin Haji Ahmad, CEO of the National Safety, Health and Environment Authority (SHENA), stressed the importance of creating safe working environments to improve quality of life and productivity. The ratification is seen as an opportunity to address workplace safety challenges by promoting collaboration between government, employers and workers. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. The initiative aims to ensure a healthier and safer working environment, thus contributing to Brunei's sustainable development.