Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
Brunei: Immigration control operations lead to several detentions
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
17 July 2024_ The Law Enforcement Division of the Department of Immigration and National Registration of Brunei has conducted several enforcement operations recently. Eighteen foreign nationals were inspected in Mukim Seria, where those working outside of the positions designated in their passports were detained for further verification. Another operation, in collaboration with the Royal Brunei Police Force in Sungai Liang and the Royal Customs and Excise Department in Kuala Belait, targeted a rented house in Mukim Liang. Three foreign nationals were detained and taken for further investigation, with two suspected of having overstayed their residence permit and one of working for an employer other than the one indicated in the documents. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The operations aim to ensure compliance with immigration laws in the country.

