Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Importance of Financial Education for National Development

01 September 2024_ Financial education is crucial to Brunei's development, as it enables citizens to manage their finances wisely and avoid...

Brunei: Importance of Financial Education for National Development
01 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ Financial education is crucial to Brunei's development, as it enables citizens to manage their finances wisely and avoid over-indebtedness. During the launch of the Central Bank of Brunei's 'Financial Fun Fair', the Minister of Finance and Economy highlighted how sound financial decisions can contribute to the country's economic stability. The event also saw the launch of a new mobile app by the BDCB, designed to improve the public's access to banking resources. The 'Financial Fun Fair', which takes place at Jerudong Park Colonnade, features games and activities to promote financial management skills. This was reported by brudirect.com. The event is chaired by the Minister of Education, who is also the chairperson of the National Financial Education Council.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Financial education features games education .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza