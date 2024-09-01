Brunei: Importance of Financial Education for National Development

01 September 2024_ Financial education is crucial to Brunei's development, as it enables citizens to manage their finances wisely and avoid over-indebtedness. During the launch of the Central Bank of Brunei's 'Financial Fun Fair', the Minister of Finance and Economy highlighted how sound financial decisions can contribute to the country's economic stability. The event also saw the launch of a new mobile app by the BDCB, designed to improve the public's access to banking resources. The 'Financial Fun Fair', which takes place at Jerudong Park Colonnade, features games and activities to promote financial management skills. This was reported by brudirect.com. The event is chaired by the Minister of Education, who is also the chairperson of the National Financial Education Council.