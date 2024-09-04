Brunei: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on official visit to Sultanate

03 September 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah of Brunei welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brunei International Airport for a two-day official visit. This is Modi's first visit as Prime Minister to Brunei after he began his third term on 9 June 2024. The welcome ceremony included the playing of the national anthems and an inspection of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Guard of Honour. During the meeting, Modi was introduced to various Bruneian officials, including the Minister of Health and the Second Minister of External Affairs, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations. This news was reported by brudirect.com. Modi's visit is an opportunity to strengthen ties between India and Brunei, two nations with historic diplomatic relations.