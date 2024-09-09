Brunei: Initiative to address human-crocodile conflict

08 September 2024_ Brunei authorities have appealed to the local community to address the growing conflict between humans and crocodiles in the country. The call was made by Haji Mohd Dinie bin Haji Mahadi, head of the Wildlife Division, during an information session held at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque. During the session, it was revealed that 111 reports of crocodile sightings were received in 2023, an increase compared to the previous year. Authorities stressed the importance of taking preventive measures and adhering to guidelines to reduce the risk of crocodile attacks. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Local authorities have also installed crocodile traps in several areas to manage the situation and ensure the safety of the population.