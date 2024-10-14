Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Brunei: Initiatives to improve infection prevention in healthcare system

13 October 2024_ Brunei is stepping up efforts to improve health and safety in the healthcare system, with a focus on infection prevention. While celebrating International Infection Prevention Week, the Minister of Health highlighted the importance of infection control programmes, highlighting lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Various interventions and strategies were presented to address the challenges of antibiotic resistance and equitable access to healthcare. The event was attended by local and international experts, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The initiatives aim to promote hygiene and vaccination practices, contributing to a safer and healthier future for the people of Brunei.

