Brunei: Innovation at the heart of TAIB's strategic plan for the future

20 October 2024_ Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) announced that innovation will be the core of its strategic plan at its 33rd anniversary annual dinner. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAIB highlighted the importance of launching new products and improving existing ones to meet customer needs. Furthermore, TAIB's commitment to contributing to Wawasan Brunei 2035 and the country's Digital Economy Master Plan through financial innovation and continuous digital transformation was highlighted. Finally, the importance of sustainability by integrating environmental, social and governance practices was reiterated. The news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. TAIB is a Brunei financial institution that manages funds and investments in accordance with Islamic principles.