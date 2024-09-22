Brunei: Innovation performance improves but further progress needed

21 September 2024_ Brunei Darussalam has seen improvements in areas of innovation inputs, such as education and access to information and communication technologies. However, challenges remain in areas such as R&D spending and knowledge-intensive employment. At the Brunei Innovation Lab’s second anniversary event, the Minister of Transport and Telecommunications highlighted the importance of translating these inputs into meaningful innovation outputs. Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha highlighted that innovation is critical to long-term success. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. The Brunei Innovation Lab has already formed several strategic partnerships and supported over 1,400 participants, helping develop 45 new ideas and 15 start-ups to commercialisation.