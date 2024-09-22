Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Innovation performance improves but further progress needed

21 September 2024_ Brunei Darussalam has seen improvements in areas of innovation inputs, such as education and access to information and...

Brunei: Innovation performance improves but further progress needed
22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 September 2024_ Brunei Darussalam has seen improvements in areas of innovation inputs, such as education and access to information and communication technologies. However, challenges remain in areas such as R&D spending and knowledge-intensive employment. At the Brunei Innovation Lab’s second anniversary event, the Minister of Transport and Telecommunications highlighted the importance of translating these inputs into meaningful innovation outputs. Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha highlighted that innovation is critical to long-term success. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. The Brunei Innovation Lab has already formed several strategic partnerships and supported over 1,400 participants, helping develop 45 new ideas and 15 start-ups to commercialisation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as education as education Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza