Brunei: Integrated approach to improve living standards by 2035

26 July 2024_ Brunei Darussalam aims to achieve a high standard of living for its citizens by 2035 through an integrated approach involving the entire nation. Young people are encouraged to develop entrepreneurial skills and take advantage of opportunities to generate income, thus contributing to economic stability. Early financial education is also critical to foster more prosperous communities. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are at the center of this effort, requiring the collaboration of various actors to ensure a dynamic and resilient national economy. The news is reported by brudirect.com. The government of Brunei is investing in infrastructure and social protection to improve the quality of life of its citizens.