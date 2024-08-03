02 August 2024_ The integration of people with disabilities into Brunei's educational institutions requires capacity building, awareness raising and support for families. During a recent official visit to the country, the United States Special Advisor on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities highlighted the importance of including disability in regional and international dialogues. This approach aims to ensure that the needs of people with disabilities are recognized and addressed globally. The source of this information is brudirect.com. The initiative is part of a broader context of promoting the rights of people with disabilities in Brunei, a small state located in Southeast Asia.