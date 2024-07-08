Brunei: International recognition for Sarawak's environmental management

7 July 2024_ Sarawak's environmental management has gained international recognition, as stated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. Abang Johari pointed out that the international community often invites Sarawak to share its environmental management practices. The Premier has announced that he will hold a conference in Sydney, Australia next month to discuss Sarawak's strategies. Recently, he attended similar events in Poland, Thailand and Hong Kong. Mediapermata.com.bn reports it. Abang Johari also mentioned the importance of Piagam Madinah as a guide to improving the lives of Sarawakians.