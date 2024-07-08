Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: International recognition for Sarawak's environmental management

7 July 2024_ Sarawak's environmental management has gained international recognition, as stated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg....

Brunei: International recognition for Sarawak's environmental management
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

7 July 2024_ Sarawak's environmental management has gained international recognition, as stated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. Abang Johari pointed out that the international community often invites Sarawak to share its environmental management practices. The Premier has announced that he will hold a conference in Sydney, Australia next month to discuss Sarawak's strategies. Recently, he attended similar events in Poland, Thailand and Hong Kong. Mediapermata.com.bn reports it. Abang Johari also mentioned the importance of Piagam Madinah as a guide to improving the lives of Sarawakians.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sarawak's environmental management management practices gestione management
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza