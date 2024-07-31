Brunei: Introduction of IoT Service Provider License from 1 September 2024

31 July 2024_ Brunei will introduce an Internet of Things (IoT) Service Provider License starting 1 September 2024, with the aim of promoting sustainable and responsible use of IoT technology. The license aims to protect the interests of users and society by addressing concerns related to data security and privacy. The Minister of Transport and Communications, Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary, announced the initiative during the Digital Future Conference 2024. The economic value of IoT is expected to grow strongly, with estimates indicating a potential of 12.5 trillion of dollars by 2030, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei also intends to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to ensure ethical and responsible use of the technology.