Brunei: Islamic governance as a challenge for all

July 9, 2024_ A country that implements Islamic governance based on faith and piety will bring blessings as promised by Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala. This includes religious obligations, commendable practices and permissions. The State Mufti presented this vision during an international seminar in Kelantan, highlighting Compulsory Religious Education as an example of Brunei Darussalam. He also stressed that governance that allows practices contrary to Sharia law cannot be considered Islamic. rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn reports it. The seminar featured 12 speakers who used Malay, English and Arabic as presentation languages.