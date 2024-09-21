Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Islamic Tourism Development Through Promotional Packages

September 20, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is trying to position itself as a top destination for Islamic tourism, with the idea of developing tour...

Brunei: Islamic Tourism Development Through Promotional Packages
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is trying to position itself as a top destination for Islamic tourism, with the idea of developing tour packages that highlight its rich Islamic heritage. Several international travel agents, who participated in a familiarization trip, expressed positive opinions about the experience they had in the country. The tours are organized by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, in collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines and various hotels, to promote tourism in the region. This initiative aims to enhance the tranquility and culture of Brunei, making it an attractive option for Muslim tourists. The news is reported by brudirect.com. Brunei is a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, known for its Islamic culture and natural beauty.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Brunei Darussalam tour culture of Brunei natural beauty
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza