Brunei: Islamic Tourism Development Through Promotional Packages

September 20, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is trying to position itself as a top destination for Islamic tourism, with the idea of developing tour packages that highlight its rich Islamic heritage. Several international travel agents, who participated in a familiarization trip, expressed positive opinions about the experience they had in the country. The tours are organized by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, in collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines and various hotels, to promote tourism in the region. This initiative aims to enhance the tranquility and culture of Brunei, making it an attractive option for Muslim tourists. The news is reported by brudirect.com. Brunei is a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, known for its Islamic culture and natural beauty.