Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Karate team returns home with medals from Malaysian Games
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
20 August 2024_ Brunei karate team returned home with two silver medals and one bronze from the 21st Malaysian Games (SUKMA XXI). The team members were warmly welcomed at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium after a drive from Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia, where the event was held. Farhah Syahirah binti Mohamad Shamrin won a silver in the women's kata category, while Awangku Ahmad Munib Aiman bin Pengiran Haji Hasimudin took home a silver in the men's kumite. Brunei karate team will compete in the Asian Karate Federation Cadet, Junior and U21 Championships in Manila, Philippines today, borneobulletin.com.bn reported. Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium is the main stadium in Brunei, located in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan, and is a major venue for sporting events in the country.

