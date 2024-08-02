Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Khatam Al-Quran celebration in honor of the Sultan's 78th birthday

01 August 2024_ Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei today presided over a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, attended by 1,708 people, to mark his 78th...

Brunei: Khatam Al-Quran celebration in honor of the Sultan's 78th birthday
02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei today presided over a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, attended by 1,708 people, to mark his 78th birthday. The event took place at the Dewan Persantapan Diraja, Istana Nurul Iman, and included Quranic readings and prayers led by students from religious institutions. Participants included members of the royal family and senior government officials, underlining the importance of religious tradition in the country. The ceremony celebrated the unity and devotion of the Brunei community towards the Islamic religion, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, is known for its Islamic culture and religious celebrations involving large public participation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
today presided over event took Brunei Darussalam Asia Sudorientale
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza