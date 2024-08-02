Brunei: Khatam Al-Quran celebration in honor of the Sultan's 78th birthday

01 August 2024_ Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei today presided over a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, attended by 1,708 people, to mark his 78th birthday. The event took place at the Dewan Persantapan Diraja, Istana Nurul Iman, and included Quranic readings and prayers led by students from religious institutions. Participants included members of the royal family and senior government officials, underlining the importance of religious tradition in the country. The ceremony celebrated the unity and devotion of the Brunei community towards the Islamic religion, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, is known for its Islamic culture and religious celebrations involving large public participation.