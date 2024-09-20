Brunei: Knowledge Convention 2024 Premier Forum focuses on mental health

September 19, 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah attended the Premier Forum of the Knowledge Convention 2024, held at the Berakas International Convention Center. The forum addressed socioeconomic stability and its impact on mental health, with presentations by local experts. During the event, the Minister of Health highlighted the importance of mental health in daily life and the need to recognize early symptoms of mental illnesses. The forum highlighted an integrated approach that combines medical and spiritual interventions to ensure the mental well-being of the population. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. The event was organized to mark the 78th birthday of the Sultanate of Brunei, with the participation of several prominent government and community figures.