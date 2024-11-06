Brunei: MABIMS meeting explores potential of AI in religious services

05 November 2024_ The 48th Senior Officials Meeting of the Religious Council of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MABIMS) was held in Kampong Jerudong, with a focus on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve religious services. Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Brunei, highlighted how AI can strengthen zakat and waqaf systems, as well as support religious education and engage young people. The meeting was attended by delegates from Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, with the aim of improving cooperation among member countries and developing programmes that benefit communities, according to borneobulletin.com.bn. The event also included a welcome dinner for delegates, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration for the advancement of the ummah.