Brunei: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim visits for 25th Annual Meeting with Brunei

August 25, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim has arrived in Brunei to attend the 25th Annual Heads of Government Meeting of Brunei and Malaysia. During his visit, Anwar was welcomed by senior figures from the Brunei government, including Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato' Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd. Amin Liew bin Abdullah. The Malaysian delegation will stay in the country for two days to discuss bilateral issues. The meeting is an important opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries, pelitabrunei.gov.bn reported. Brunei, officially known as the State of Brunei, is a small nation in Southeast Asia, famous for its wealth of natural resources and its absolute monarchy.