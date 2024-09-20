Brunei: Maulidur Rasul Celebrations by Various Ministries

19 September 2024_ Brunei’s Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism celebrated Maulidur Rasul on 19 September, with the participation of Minister Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin. During the event, a special lecture titled ‘Indahnya Akhlak Rasulallah Alaihi Wasallam’ was held. The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications also held a similar ceremony, with the participation of Minister Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, which included a speech on ‘Safeguarding the Mind Based on the Sunnah of Rasulullah’. Additionally, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports highlighted a speech on ‘Cinta Rasulullah Tiada Penghujungnya’, with the participation of Minister Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad. The news is reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. These celebrations are an important cultural and religious event in Brunei, a Muslim-majority country located in Southeast Asia.