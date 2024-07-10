Brunei: Meeting between the Sultan and the Malaysian Defense Minister

10 July 2024_ The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, received the Minister of Defense of Malaysia, Mohamed Khaled Nordin, at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. The meeting was attended by senior defense officials from both countries, including the Malaysian High Commission's acting representative in Brunei, Nur Ezira Mahadi. Brunei and Malaysia celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, with a long history of bilateral defense cooperation. The two countries also cooperate at the multilateral level, in particular in the context of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM). Pelitabrunei.gov.bn reports it. The official visit of the Malaysian Minister to Brunei lasted two days, from 8 to 9 July 2024.