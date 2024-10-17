Brunei: Mental Health Forum Promotes Awareness and Support

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 October 2024_ A forum titled ‘ENDxiety: Halt the Storm’ was held at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) to raise awareness on mental health and anxiety, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2024. The forum featured experts who discussed the importance of creating an enabling environment to address anxiety issues, which is affecting a growing number of students and citizens. UBD Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Mursidi bin Haji Ali, highlighted the need to open up conversations on mental health to reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help. The event was organised by the Counselling and Diverse Learning Needs (CDLearN) Unit in collaboration with the UBD Student Representative Council, as reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The forum aimed to provide tools and knowledge to manage anxiety, promote community support and reduce the stigma associated with these issues.

