Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Ministry of Education attends ASEAN Women Leaders Summit

25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ The ASEAN Women Leaders Summit was recently held in Vientiane, Laos, with the participation of Brunei’s Minister of Education Dr. Hajah Romaizah. During her address, she highlighted the importance of women’s role in the care economy and introduced initiatives such as the Care Provider Allowance, which was introduced in 2021. The Minister also highlighted the need to invest in social care infrastructure and thanked the summit for supporting the ASEAN Care Economy Framework. This news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. Brunei, officially known as the State of Brunei, is a small sultanate in Southeast Asia, known for its monarchical system of government and advanced social policies.

Tag
the ASEAN Brunei Darussalam the Minister Laos
