Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Brunei: Ministry of Education Promotes STEAM Program in Schools

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
04 October 2024_ Brunei’s Ministry of Education is actively implementing the STEAM curriculum, which encompasses Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, across all stages of education. A guidebook has been produced for primary schools to facilitate the adoption of STEAM activities through a project-based and inquiry-based approach. During the celebration of the 34th Teacher’s Day, the Minister of Education also announced the introduction of a digital citizenship framework to educate students on the responsible use of technology. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. The program aims to enhance teachers’ pedagogical skills and ensure an optimal learning environment for students in Brunei.

