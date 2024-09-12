Brunei: Ministry of Interior promotes cooperation in disaster management

September 11, 2024_ Brunei’s Minister of the Interior, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, highlighted the importance of community cooperation in disaster preparedness and response during his speech at the 10th K-Safety Expo in Busan, South Korea. He highlighted how extreme weather is linked to climate change and called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen disaster safety management. He also discussed the need to share knowledge and resources among ASEAN member countries to improve disaster management. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. The K-Safety Expo, organized by the Ministry of the Interior and Security of South Korea, brings together more than 250 participants from government agencies, private companies and international organizations to showcase the latest technologies in disaster prevention and management.