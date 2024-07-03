Brunei: Mostra Tessile celebrates 40 years of relations with Bangladesh

Cerca nel sito
 
3 July 2024_ The Textile Exhibition symbolizes the strong and growing cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and the People's Republic of Bangladesh over the last 40 years. The event celebrates cultural heritage, appreciating the craftsmanship, creativity and beauty of textile art, and commemorates the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Pengiran Haji Rosli bin Pengiran Haji Halus, Acting Director of Museums, made this statement during the opening of the exhibition on July 2 morning, at the Malaysian Museum of Technology in Kota Batu. The exhibition was inaugurated by Pengiran Mohd Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Sports at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in the presence of Her Excellency Nahida Rahman Shumona, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the country. Brudirect.com reports it. The exhibition is open to the public until July 16th.

