Brunei: National football team triumphs over Macau in 2027 Asian Cup qualification

07 September 2024_ Brunei national football team secured a convincing 3-0 win over Macau in the first leg of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification play-offs at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Berakas. Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota, along with other prominent personalities, attended the match, which saw Brunei secure its fourth consecutive clean sheet win. Hakeme Yazid Said opened the scoring in the 31st minute, followed by goals from Mohammad Nazry Aiman and Abdul Hariz Herman, thus consolidating the team's success. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The return match will take place in Macau next week, where Brunei will look to maintain its positive momentum.