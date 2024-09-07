Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: National football team triumphs over Macau in 2027 Asian Cup qualification

07 September 2024_ Brunei national football team secured a convincing 3-0 win over Macau in the first leg of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification...

Brunei: National football team triumphs over Macau in 2027 Asian Cup qualification
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ Brunei national football team secured a convincing 3-0 win over Macau in the first leg of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification play-offs at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Berakas. Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota, along with other prominent personalities, attended the match, which saw Brunei secure its fourth consecutive clean sheet win. Hakeme Yazid Said opened the scoring in the 31st minute, followed by goals from Mohammad Nazry Aiman and Abdul Hariz Herman, thus consolidating the team's success. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The return match will take place in Macau next week, where Brunei will look to maintain its positive momentum.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
triumphs over Macau Bandar Seri Begawan Macao which saw Brunei
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza