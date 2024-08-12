Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Brunei: National Sivik Programme 2023/2024 for Youth Begins

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Brunei Darussalam National Sivik Programme for 2023/2024 was launched today and will run until August 15, with the aim of providing up-to-date information about the nation and the government. The programme, managed by the Department of Information, involves 42 participants, including graduates from local and foreign universities. During the programme, participants will attend briefings and visits to government bodies and small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting the spirit of nationhood based on the philosophy of the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB). The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. The programme aims to strengthen the identity and competitiveness of young people in the context of global challenges.

in Evidenza