Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Brunei: Need for protection for foreign workers

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

June 25, 2024_ Brunei authorities are stepping up enforcement against employers who mistreat foreign workers. Recent operations have highlighted the need to address the problem in more depth. Many employers continue to impose unacceptable working conditions, such as only one day of rest per month. The local culture, which values the hierarchical family structure, contributes to perpetuating these practices. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. It is suggested that civic education be reintroduced in schools and harsher sanctions be applied to protect foreign workers from exploitation.

