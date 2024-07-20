Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Brunei: Networking session to promote Korean tourism
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
19 July 2024_ Brunei Darussalam Tourism Development Department organized a networking session at a hotel in Kiulap to promote the country in the Korean market. The event brought together Brunei travel agents and hoteliers with eight Korean travel agents, fostering ties and collaborations between the two countries' tourism industries. Dayang Salinah binti Salleh, Acting Director of the Department of Tourism Development, was present at the event. Korean travel agents are in Brunei on a five-day familiarization trip, co-organized by the Department of Tourism Development and Royal Brunei Airlines, with the aim of increasing the number of Korean tourists. Brudirect.com reports it. From January to April 2024, over 2,800 Korean tourists visited Brunei, significantly contributing to the local economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
