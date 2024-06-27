Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: New initiatives for prudent financial management

Brunei: New initiatives for prudent financial management
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 June 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is implementing sharia-compliant Islamic principles in the management system, including the financial and economic sectors. These initiatives were highlighted during the Islamic Financial Management Exhibition, organized by Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College (KUPU SB). The event was held at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital, in conjunction with the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition (MYCE 2024). Associate Professor Abdul Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani, Ra'es of KUPU SB, highlighted the importance of systematic financial management for a prosperous life, in line with the principles of Maqasid al-Shari'ah. Brudirect.com reports it. The exhibition, inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, is open to the public until June 28.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
management system Associate Professor Abdul Nasir gestione management
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza