Brunei: New initiatives for prudent financial management

26 June 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is implementing sharia-compliant Islamic principles in the management system, including the financial and economic sectors. These initiatives were highlighted during the Islamic Financial Management Exhibition, organized by Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College (KUPU SB). The event was held at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital, in conjunction with the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition (MYCE 2024). Associate Professor Abdul Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani, Ra'es of KUPU SB, highlighted the importance of systematic financial management for a prosperous life, in line with the principles of Maqasid al-Shari'ah. Brudirect.com reports it. The exhibition, inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, is open to the public until June 28.