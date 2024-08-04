Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Official meetings with departing diplomatic representatives

04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ The Crown Prince of Brunei, Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, received in a separate audience the diplomatic representatives of Bangladesh, France and Pakistan, on the occasion of their departure from the country. During the meetings, the diplomats presented their letters of credential to the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, as a sign of respect and formality. The hearings took place at the Qashr Al-Meezaan, the official residence of the Bruneian royal family. These meetings highlight the importance of Brunei's diplomatic relations with foreign nations. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. Brunei, officially known as the Sultanate of Brunei, is a small country located in Southeast Asia, known for its absolute monarchy and its wealth derived from oil resources.

