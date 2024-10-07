Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Brunei: Over 800 Participants in Brunei Run 2024 for World Heart Day
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
07 October 2024_ Over 800 people participated in the Brunei Run 2024, an event organised in celebration of World Heart Day, held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien in Bandar Seri Begawan. The Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, presided over the event, which included an aerobics session and a 3km run. Participants had the opportunity to compete in different categories, with cash prizes for the winners. The initiative, promoted by Gleneagles JPMC Sdn. Bhd. in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, aims to raise awareness of the importance of heart health in the community, as reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The event also included a heart health exhibition, highlighting the commitment to equitable access to healthcare for all Bruneians.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
