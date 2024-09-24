Brunei: Ozone Day Celebration with Focus on Montreal Protocol

September 23, 2024_ Brunei’s Ministry of Development organized an event for Ozone Day 2024, focusing on the use of refrigeration equipment containing flammable gases. The event, held at Rizqun International Hotel, was attended by government officials and community leaders, aiming to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the ozone layer. The meeting highlighted Brunei’s commitment to meeting its obligations under the Montreal Protocol, with a target of reducing ozone-depleting substances by 67.5% by 2025. This was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The event included presentations on safe practices in the use of flammable gases and energy efficiency, highlighting the importance of collaboration between agencies and local communities.