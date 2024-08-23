Brunei: Pameran Tekstil Tradisional ASEAN inaugurated at Universiti Teknologi Brunei

23 August 2024_ Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) has opened the Pameran Tekstil Tradisional ASEAN in collaboration with Misi Diplomatik ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan. This event, dedicated to the diversity of Southeast Asian textiles, celebrates cultural heritage and promotes regional unity. The exhibition, which is open to the public until 24 August, offers a unique opportunity to explore the textile traditions and cultural histories of ASEAN countries. The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries and representatives of the embassies of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste, as reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The event highlights the importance of preserving traditional weaving techniques and the value of intercultural dialogue.