Brunei: Partnership with India elevated during Modi's visit

04 September 2024_ Brunei and India have officially upgraded their relations to an 'Enhanced Partnership' during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Sultanate of Brunei, led by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, highlighted the importance of future cooperation in areas such as energy, education and health. Modi reiterated India's commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields, including economics and security. Both leaders discussed potential cooperation in the energy and defence sectors, in addition to planning direct flights between the two countries. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Brunei, a small state in Southeast Asia, is known for its wealth from oil resources and political stability.