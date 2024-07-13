Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Brunei: Perbadanan TAIB awarded for digital payment initiatives

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
12 July 2024_ Perbadanan TAIB received the 'Payment Initiatives of the Year' award from the Asian Banking and Finance Organization during the 2024 Asian Banking & Finance, Corporate & Investment Banking Awards ceremony in Singapore. The award was given for innovations in the digital payments sector in Brunei, particularly through the TAIB Virtual Experience (TAIBVX) mobile banking system. In 2023, Perbadanan TAIB launched transformative digital payment services such as External Payment Interface (EPI) and Scan-to-Pay (STP), improving the accessibility and security of digital payments. These services have facilitated the use of digital payments for individuals and merchants, while also integrating with e-commerce platforms via APIs. Pelitabrunei.gov.bn reports it. Perbadanan TAIB continues to support the real-time payments ecosystem in Brunei, in line with the National Digital Masterplan 2025.

Tag
such as External Payment Interface reports it Brunei Darussalam Singapore
