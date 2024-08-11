Brunei: Politeknik Brunei and local hotels collaborate to train hospitality professionals

August 10, 2024_ Politeknik Brunei has signed a memorandum of understanding with nine hotels in the country to launch a hospitality and operations management apprenticeship programme. The initiative aims to provide students with hands-on experience that meets the needs of the job market, contributing to the Sultanate's economic goals. The six-month programme will allow apprentices to learn and earn, preparing them for the challenges of the hospitality industry. The President of the Brunei Hotels Association expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stressing the importance of recognising local talent. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The programme is part of Brunei Vision 2035, which aims to develop a highly skilled workforce to diversify and support the national economy.