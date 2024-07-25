Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Positive economic forecast for 2024 according to IMF and ADB

24 July 2024_ Brunei's economy is expected to grow positively in 2024, as reported by international financial institutions such as the IMF and ADB....

Brunei: Positive economic forecast for 2024 according to IMF and ADB
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Brunei's economy is expected to grow positively in 2024, as reported by international financial institutions such as the IMF and ADB. The Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Amin Liew, underlined the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve this goal. Furthermore, Brunei is aiming to diversify its economy and attract foreign direct investment, especially in the context of the CPTPP, a free trade agreement. The Minister highlighted that Brunei, with a population of less than 500,000, benefits greatly from access to international markets through such agreements. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, is known for its natural resources and is seeking to modernize its economy to ensure sustainable growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highlighted that Brunei Brunei Darussalam Apple Desktop Bus country located in Southeast Asia
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza