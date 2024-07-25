Brunei: Positive economic forecast for 2024 according to IMF and ADB

24 July 2024_ Brunei's economy is expected to grow positively in 2024, as reported by international financial institutions such as the IMF and ADB. The Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Amin Liew, underlined the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve this goal. Furthermore, Brunei is aiming to diversify its economy and attract foreign direct investment, especially in the context of the CPTPP, a free trade agreement. The Minister highlighted that Brunei, with a population of less than 500,000, benefits greatly from access to international markets through such agreements. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, is known for its natural resources and is seeking to modernize its economy to ensure sustainable growth.