Brunei: Prayers and celebrations for the Sultan's 78th birthday

14 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 78th birthday of His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei, mass Fardu Maghrib and Sunat Hajat prayers were held, as well as the reading of the Doa Kesyukuran in all mosques, surau and religious halls in the country. The Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong City was the focal point of the ceremony in Tutong District, attended by the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin. In Belait District, the ceremony took place at the Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait, with the participation of the Minister of Development, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhamad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid. In Temburong District, the event was held at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar city, in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Information Communications, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha. rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn reports it. The celebrations highlighted the importance of prayer and gratitude in Brunei culture.