Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah meets ASEAN Disaster Management Ministers

October 24, 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Deputy Sultan of Brunei, received ASEAN Ministers and Heads of Delegation at the 12th ASEAN...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
October 24, 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Deputy Sultan of Brunei, received ASEAN Ministers and Heads of Delegation at the 12th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management, taking place from October 24 to 25. Brunei is this year’s host and chair, and the meeting serves as a platform to discuss regional strategies and policies on disaster management. During the ceremony, the Crown Prince expressed gratitude for the presence of the Ministers and their commitment to strengthening the region’s resilience. The ceremony was led by Brunei’s Minister of Home Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, and was attended by senior ASEAN officials. The source of this news is brudirect.com. The AMMDM is key to improving disaster preparedness and response in the ASEAN region.

