Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah meets with ASEAN Secretary General

August 16, 2024_ Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Senior Minister of the Cabinet of Brunei, met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn at...

Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah meets with ASEAN Secretary General
16 agosto 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Senior Minister of the Cabinet of Brunei, met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn at Qashr Al-Meezaan. During the meeting, initiatives to build the ASEAN Community were discussed, with a focus on areas such as sports, climate change and youth exchanges. The two leaders also discussed the 40th anniversary of Brunei's accession to ASEAN. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn is on a two-day working visit to Brunei, mediapermata.com.bn reported. In addition, the Crown Prince also received Ambassador Salah Mubarak Musleh Al-Mutairi of Kuwait, who is wrapping up his term in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Dr. Kao Brunei Darussalam Association of South East Asian Nations is wrapping up his term
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza