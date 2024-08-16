Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah meets with ASEAN Secretary General

August 16, 2024_ Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Senior Minister of the Cabinet of Brunei, met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn at Qashr Al-Meezaan. During the meeting, initiatives to build the ASEAN Community were discussed, with a focus on areas such as sports, climate change and youth exchanges. The two leaders also discussed the 40th anniversary of Brunei's accession to ASEAN. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn is on a two-day working visit to Brunei, mediapermata.com.bn reported. In addition, the Crown Prince also received Ambassador Salah Mubarak Musleh Al-Mutairi of Kuwait, who is wrapping up his term in the country.