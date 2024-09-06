Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Promotes Importance of Quran in Mental Health

06 September 2024_ Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince of Brunei, highlighted the importance of addressing mental symptoms through the...

Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Promotes Importance of Quran in Mental Health
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince of Brunei, highlighted the importance of addressing mental symptoms through the teachings of the Qur'an during the 12th Haflut Takharruj of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur'an Institute. During the ceremony, held on 5 September, the Prince highlighted how the Muslim community can use the guidance of the Qur'an to overcome difficulties. He also awarded diplomas to 20 graduates, encouraging the spread of the benefits of the Qur'an in the country. This was reported by brudirect.com. The event was attended by members of the government and included readings and interpretations of Quranic verses.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Crown Prince Al Muhtadee Billah Muslim community can use community
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza