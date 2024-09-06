Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Promotes Importance of Quran in Mental Health

06 September 2024_ Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince of Brunei, highlighted the importance of addressing mental symptoms through the teachings of the Qur'an during the 12th Haflut Takharruj of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur'an Institute. During the ceremony, held on 5 September, the Prince highlighted how the Muslim community can use the guidance of the Qur'an to overcome difficulties. He also awarded diplomas to 20 graduates, encouraging the spread of the benefits of the Qur'an in the country. This was reported by brudirect.com. The event was attended by members of the government and included readings and interpretations of Quranic verses.